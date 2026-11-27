South Florida is settling into a quiet, comfortable stretch to end the holiday weekend, with plenty of dry weather before rain chances rise early next week.

Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are forecast to stay dry. Weak high pressure over the Gulf and Florida, together with a very dry air mass, is keeping winds light and clouds limited. Moisture in the atmosphere is well below normal for late November, leaving little fuel for showers.

This graphic shows the rain chances in the 7-day forecast from Friday Nov. 27 to Thursday Dec. 3, 2026 CBS News Miami

Highs Friday will be in the low to mid-70s, a touch cooler than earlier this week. Friday night lows will drop into the mid- to upper 50s across most of the area, with a few more clouds building in over the weekend.

A low-pressure system is forecast to cross the Gulf starting Sunday, turning winds to the southwest and pulling moisture back over South Florida.

This graphic shows what's next for the forecast getting out of the weekend and into Monday, Nov. 30, 2026

CBS News Miami's Next Weather team expects scattered showers Monday, with a 40% chance of rain. Tuesday looks like the wettest day, with a 50% chance of rain and periods of moderate-to-heavy downpours possible. A layer of warm, stable air aloft should keep thunderstorms from forming Monday, though that could change as the system gets closer.

Temperatures will climb back into the upper 70s to low 80s each day, and some spots could reach the mid-80s by midweek. Lows will warm to the upper 60s to low 70s.

This graphic shows the names for the tropical systems of the 2026 Atlantic Hurricane Season. CBS News Miami

The Atlantic hurricane season officially ends Monday, Nov. 30, and the Next Weather team expects no more tropical activity. The 2026 season produced 10 named storms, from Arthur through Josephine. Isaias was the only hurricane and reached Category 3 strength.