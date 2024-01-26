South Florida warm through weekend then temps plummet

MIAMI - Buckle up, we're in for a rollercoaster ride of temperatures to end the month of January and kick off February.

A very warm weekend is ahead with highs in the low to mid-80s. Sunday will be our warmest day with highs climbing to the mid-80s. Near record heat will be possible with feels-like temperatures close to 90 degrees.

It will be breezy with the potential for spotty showers on Saturday and Sunday. Then a powerful cold front will move in and temperatures will plummet.

Temperature dip NEXT Weather

By Monday morning lows will fall to the upper 50s and highs will stay cool in the upper 60s. We'll enjoy plenty of winter sunshine and low humidity. It will be even colder by Tuesday morning when lows drop to the low 50s along the coast and the upper 40s inland. Lots of layers will be needed in the morning but by the afternoon it will be pleasant with highs rising to the low 70s.

Wednesday and Thursday morning lows will fall to the mid to upper 50s and highs stay in the low 70s.