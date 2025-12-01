South Florida Venezuelans express concerns over tensions between native country and U.S.

Tensions continue to rise in South America as President Donald Trump weighs his options in the region.

Just this past weekend, the president warned that the airspace around Venezuela should be closed, but he didn't explain why or if a strike was imminent.

Some South Florida residents with ties to Venezuela shared their thoughts about the latest developments. And many in the Venezuelan community are hopeful for a diplomatic shift in leadership; however, some believe the U.S. is Venezuela's last hope for change.

Venezuelan native, Juan Iturriza, said, "We want to see what happens."

The Trump administration blames the country and its leader, Nicolas Maduro, for bringing drugs to the U.S.

Some Venezuelans living in South Florida said they want an end to the Maduro regime.

"If nothing is done, with this shot, we have no more hope with anything. If we couldn't get it done with the elections where we won and now that the U.S. is intervening in these things, it's our last hope," said Jesus Tudares.

The Washington Post just reported that Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth gave an order to kill everyone on board the first boat that the U.S. struck outside Venezuela.

Hegseth denied the claim, with President Trump backing him.

South Florida Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar supports the president's options in the region.

"The president has made very clear, specifically to Maduro, that he has to go. So, the president is trying to avoid any type of armed conflict. It is the Maduro regime who is trying to stay in power and continue harming our country," said Elvira Salazar.

In nearby Puerto Rico, U.S. military aircraft were active Monday – a sight that caused mixed emotions for Venezuelans who believe armed conflict is possible.

"Super anxious, scared for my family in Venezuela," Gabriella Conquista told CBS News Miami. "And also, a little hopeful, you could say."