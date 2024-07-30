South Florida Venezuelan group urges nations to recognize opposition candidate as presidential winner

MIAMI - Protests and anger continue in Venezuela after Nicolas Maduro was declared the winner of Sunday's presidential election.

According to two non-governmental organizations, at least four people were killed during the protests on Monday and dozens were arrested.

In South Florida, the group Independent Venezuelan American Citizens is vowing to recognize opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez as the President-elect. They are calling for a national strike in Venezuela, Nicaragua and Cuba given the circumstances in Caracas right now.

"The main reason is because dictator Nicolas Maduro is tumbling. We have a new president and this is the moment to do a general strike, I think it's a matter of hours to do the same in these countries," said Ernesto Ackerman, with the Independent Venezuelan American Citizens

Their message for the international community is to recognize Gonzalez's victory. They said he beat Maduro with 70% of the vote. Meanwhile, Maduro maintains that he won. The message now is to take it a step further

The Assembly of the Cuban Resistance called what's going on a pivotal moment for Venezuela and the Venezuelan American community in South Florida.

Representatives Mario Diaz-Balart, Maria Elvira Salazar and Carlos Gimenez have sent a letter to the Biden Administration urging them to condemn the fraudulent power grab by Maduro and to reimpose sanctions immediately on the agents of his regime.