Cash, supplies and hope: Inside South Florida's growing mission to help Venezuela earthquake survivors

South Florida's earthquake relief effort for Venezuela is now stretching across two continents, with volunteers delivering aid in the disaster zone while collecting donations at home.

Volunteers with Global Empowerment Mission (GEM) distributed water and emergency supplies to survivors in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, as community members continued dropping off donations at the organization's headquarters in Doral. The nonprofit is accepting bottled water, non-perishable food, tents, pet food, tools, first aid supplies and infant care items for those affected by the devastating earthquakes.

"We are very grateful to be here and to be able to give something back to the community because either way we are far, but we feel we are closer this way," volunteer Nanda Quendo said.

Relief experts say that while donated supplies are important, financial contributions can have an even greater impact.

Dulce Suarez, assistant director for the Academy for International Disaster Preparedness at Florida International University, said cash donations allow established humanitarian organizations already operating in Venezuela to respond more quickly despite damaged infrastructure, including closed airports and blocked roads.

"As a humanitarian responder and my experience, cash is best," Suarez said. "Giving cash to those organizations that were already doing the work, that are there already you're eliminating having to go through the logistical challenges of sending a container."

"So supporting those organizations is so vital and those $10, $20 you can contribute go a longer way," she added.

Suarez said survivors in need of temporary shelter could especially benefit from tents and flashlights, while encouraging donors to remember the specific needs of women and young children.

"Zero to five is a crucial age for children and so there are organizations like Save the Children and UNICEF who focus on the needs of children, meaning donating to them is donating to the experts who know how to handle this," she said.

Katy Meagher with Neighbors 4 Neighbors echoed that message, saying monetary donations allow relief organizations to maximize every dollar.

"Because we have buying power. We can buy those things in bulk at a much lower cost because our partners, you know, of course give non-profits a deal," Meagher said.