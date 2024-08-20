South Florida under another heat advisory, "feels like" temps forecast to be in the triple digits

MIAMI - It was a dry start to the primary election day with very warm temperatures in the low to mid-80s.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for Miami-Dade and Broward until 6 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures forecast to reach up to 109 degrees. A Heat Advisory has also been issued for the Keys until 7 p.m. due to "feels like" temperatures expected to reach up to 110 degrees.

In the afternoon highs will soar close to the mid-90s in spots and some neighborhoods may have near-record heat. It will likely be the hottest day of the week. Scattered storms will develop around midday due to the heating of the day and the southwest breeze. Some storms may produce heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds.

Wednesday the chance of rain rises due to more moisture around. It will stay hot and humid with highs in the low 90s and "feels like" temperatures in the triple-digits. Heat advisories may be issued once again. Scattered storms will develop with the potential for heavy rain at times.

Thursday into Friday a southeast breeze develops which will lead to a more seasonable pattern with storms pushing inland due to the onshore flow. Passing storms will still be possible.

The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is tracking a tropical wave that will likely increase the chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday. It will not be as hot with highs closer to normal in the upper 80s or around 90 degrees.