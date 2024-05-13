South Florida to see near record heat this week

MIAMI - Another hot and humid week ahead.

Monday got off to a warm start with temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Highs climb to the low 90s in the afternoon and it will feel like the upper 90s and 100s when you factor in the humidity. A few inland showers are possible but the rain chance is low.

Near record highs this week NEXT Weather

Highs in the low 90s again on Tuesday. Wednesday will be our hottest day of the week with highs in the upper 90s. The CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 96 degrees in Miami. The current record is 96 degrees set back in 1995. It will feel like 95 to 105 degrees.

On Thursday, the forecast high is 94 degrees for Miami, the current record is 95 degrees back in 1995. On Friday, the forecast high is 93 degrees and the current record is 94 degrees set back in 2008.

Although the "rainy season" begins on Wednesday, May 15th, the rain chance is low midweek. By late week, spotty showers will be possible on Thursday and Friday. This weekend we stay sizzling with highs remaining above the average temperature of the low 90s.