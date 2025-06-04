South Florida teen fears for family's future as proposed rule threatens asylum seekers' work permits

Fear amongst asylum-seekers who could lose work permits

A South Florida teenager is voicing concern for his family's future as reports circulate that a possible Trump administration regulation could strip work permits from many asylum seekers.

The regulation could affect Venezuelans like his father, who fled political turmoil for a better life in the United States.

"He came here to fight for us"

Sebastian Latuche, 15, a ninth grader at a South Florida high school, said the potential change is weighing heavily on his family.

"It just hurts me seeing him like this, worrying him too much. He came here to fight for us, to give us a better life," Sebastian told CBS News Miami.

His father, Javier Latuche, has lived in the U.S. for 11 years after leaving Venezuela, where his business was confiscated by the Maduro regime. Now a small business owner running a real estate agency, Javier said he's deeply unsettled by reports of looming restrictions on work permits for asylum seekers.

"I am scared of having my work permit revoked," he said, despite having applied for both Temporary Protected Status (TPS) and asylum.

"I haven't been able to sleep, I could not work today, I feel extremely vulnerable," added the father of two, including an eight-year-old U.S. citizen.

Sebastian echoed the fear gripping his household.

"I'm worried because of the situation. Me, my dad and my mom, where we don't have papers yet."

Community leaders warn of mental toll on families

Venezuelan and immigrant rights activists gathered Wednesday at the Arepazo, a popular Venezuelan meeting spot in the City of Doral, to voice concerns about the potential policy's emotional toll, particularly on children.

"The emotional toll, fear and legal uncertainty are severely affecting the mental health of thousands of migrant children," said human rights activist Juan Correa Villalonga.

Venezuelan activist Helen Villalonga pleaded for compassion.

"What did we do to you Donald Trump to deserve this? Many of my people believed in you, trusted you to change Venezuela, not destroy our families."

Two officials from the Department of Homeland Security told CBS News that the Trump administration is considering a regulation that would prevent most asylum seekers from obtaining work permits. Though no public announcement has been made, anxiety is spreading throughout immigrant communities.

"Who can live in this city or anywhere in the U.S. without a work permit?" said José Antonio Colina of the Venezuelan Political Persecuted Exiles group.

In a statement to CBS News, DHS declined to confirm the reports, stating it does not comment on the "deliberate process or possible decision making." However, the department added:

"Over the previous years, the Biden administration eviscerated the integrity of America's asylum system. The department is exploring all possible options to protect our national security and increase program integrity."

A teen's hope for stability

For Sebastian, the immigration debate is not about politics. It's about family.

"Now it's just getting a little harder than my parents imagined it to be. They came here for me and my brother."