Rainy Sunday for South Florida with pop-up showers throughout morning, early afternoon

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy Sunday morning.

Spotty showers will pop up throughout the morning and early afternoon. The fast-moving rain showers are not expected to be severe.

Sunday marks the end of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season. It was the first time in a decade that there was no landfall in the United States.

Despite that, the season was busy with 13 named storms, five hurricanes, of which four became major hurricanes. Hurricane Melissa is in a three-way tie for the strongest landfall in the Atlantic.