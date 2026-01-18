Warm and cloudy Sunday for South Florida as scattered showers, few storms possible ahead of cold front

A warm Sunday ahead with highs near 80 degrees under mostly cloudy skies, as scattered showers and a few storms will be possible later ahead of South Florida's next cold front.

The rollercoaster ride of temperatures continues as sweater weather returns Monday morning. Tonight, lows will fall to the low 50s and the upper 40s. Bundle up: When you factor in the wind chill, it will feel like the low 40s and upper 30s.

It will be cool and breezy for Martin Luther King Jr. Day with highs in the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies.

The weather is expected to be fantastic for the College Football National Championship game tomorrow evening, when the Canes take on the Hoosiers at Hard Rock Stadium. Temperatures will be cool in the low 60s around the 7:30 p.m. kickoff time.

Still a chilly Tuesday morning as everyone heads back to school and work after the holiday weekend. South Florida will wake up with lows in the upper 50s and low 60s. Highs will be pleasant in the low 70s with plenty of sunshine and breezy conditions.

Temperatures will rise mid to late week. Wednesday morning lows will be in the upper 60s with highs in the mid 70s on Wednesday afternoon. Spotty showers will be possible.

The warm-up continues on Thursday with low 70s in the morning and highs in the upper 70s in the afternoon. The chance of rain will be higher with scattered showers possible.

Highs will be close to 80 degrees on Friday and Saturday with passing showers.