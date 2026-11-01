Storms across South Florida in the cards for Sunday

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a stormy day across South Florida for Sunday.

Easterly winds will bring strong storms and heavy rain showers across the metroplex all day. The storm frequency and intensity will increase throughout the afternoon and into the evening hours.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

We're likely to see some Flash Flood advisories and warnings throughout the day, especially along the Broward and Miami-Dade county line. Rain accumulation will likely be 2-3 inches, but some localized areas could see up to 5 inches of rain.

CBS News Miami

We have a Level 2 Flash Flood threat for all of Broward County and northern parts of Miami-Dade County.

Dolphins fans heading to the Hard Rock Stadium will need to be cautious. We'll see several rounds of storms rolling through the area before, during, and after the game.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Rain chances increase on Monday before subsiding on Tuesday, leading to a drier state by next weekend. The forecast models predict rounds of scattered storms and rain throughout Election Day on Tuesday.