South Florida students inspired as all-female Blue Origin crew soars into history

By
Teri Hornstein
Teri Hornstein
Teri Hornstein
/ CBS Miami

It was a day of inspiration and wide eyes across South Florida classrooms as students watched history unfold. From Plantation to West Kendall, kids gathered to witness the first all-female crew aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard Rocket blast off into space.

The rocket launched early Monday morning from Texas with six women on board, including CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, pop star Katy Perry, and Jeff Bezos' fiancée Lauren Sanchez.
Gayle, admittedly, was nervous before the flight.

At Mirror Lakes Elementary School in Plantation, Gayle's sister and niece watched alongside students.

"It was very emotional leading up to it," said Lynn Schwab, Gayle's sister.

"It's really inspirational-I mean, one, it's history-making, and there's only so many times you can witness history," said Mekenzie Schwab, Gayle's niece.

A new generation of dreamers looks to the sky

In West Kendall, at Dante Fascell Elementary School, students looked on in awe.

"That was amazing," said seven-year-old Dylan.

While Gayle and the crew made their way back to Earth, there was a collective scream during the free fall.

A life-changing experience for these women-and for the students, who say they now believe they can do anything.

"I have no words. It was the most incredible experience of my life," said an emotional Kerianne Flynn.

When Gayle left the capsule, she kissed the ground.

"I am so proud of us. I really am proud of me because I never in a gazillion years thought I could do this," said Gayle.

"I loved it. I think it's very exciting that we get to see an all-women crew, and it's very inspiring for all of us girls," said Sofia del Castillo, a student at Dante Fascell.

The mission lasted a total of ten and a half minutes.


