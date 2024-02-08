South Florida slowly warming, Super Bowl Sunday looking great

MIAMI - Thursday morning it was not as cold across South Florida as we woke to temperatures mostly in the low 60s. That was three to eight degrees warmer in comparison to Wednesday when lows fell to the 50s.

It will be mainly dry and mostly sunny with pleasant highs in the mid-70s.

Friday morning will be comfortably cool with lows in the mid to upper 60s. Highs will be milder in the upper 70s.

We'll enjoy dry and warmer weather through the weekend.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Saturday morning lows will be seasonable in the upper 60s and highs in the upper 70s. Super Bowl Sunday will be warmer with highs around 80 degrees with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions. Even warmer next week with highs near the mid-80s on Monday.

Our next cold front moves in next Tuesday with the potential for some showers.