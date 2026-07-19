South Florida sees troubling rise in child drownings after latest Lauderhill pool rescue

A 14-year-old boy is hospitalized after being pulled from a swimming pool at a Lauderhill apartment complex Sunday, marking the latest in what officials describe as an alarming increase in child drowning and near-drowning incidents across South Florida.

Lauderhill Fire Rescue responded to Sunny Lake Apartments after reports that a child had been pulled from the water. The teenager was rushed to the hospital.

His condition has not been released.

The incident comes as South Florida continues to experience a troubling string of water emergencies involving children.

According to CBS News Miami reporting, there have been at least six drowning or near-drowning incidents involving children across South Florida over the past month, many of them in Broward County.

Sunday's rescue also happened at the same apartment complex where another near-drowning was reported last year.

Among the recent tragedies CBS News Miami has reported:

On July 5, a 4-year-old drowned in a lake in Plantation.

Just four days later, another child drowned in Plantation.

On July 12, North Lauderdale Fire Rescue rescued a 2-year-old boy who was found drowning in a swimming pool. The child was reported to be in critical condition.

Just six days later, a 4-year-old boy

The latest rescue has renewed concerns among first responders, who say many of these incidents are preventable.

Officials continue to urge parents and caregivers to closely supervise children around water, install appropriate pool barriers and enroll children in swim lessons as early as possible.

"We are unfortunately seeing a trend in these tragedies and near tragedies here in South Florida," CBS News Miami's Anna McAllister reported from the scene Sunday.

To help address the problem, Florida offers vouchers that can help families pay for swim lessons, part of an effort to reduce child drownings across the state. Information about the program is available on the CBS News Miami website.

Drowning remains one of the leading causes of accidental death for young children, making constant supervision and water safety education critical during South Florida's year-round swimming season.