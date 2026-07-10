After 2 child drowning deaths in a week, Broward experts are stressing the importance of learning to swim

For the second time this week, a child has drowned in Plantation, adding to a troubling trend of child drownings in Broward County.

On Thursday, a 2-year-old nonverbal boy was recovered from a pond at an apartment complex off Northwest 208th Avenue.

"I'm devastated. I can't imagine losing one of my kids," said Jasmine Burley, a resident of the complex.

This incident follows the drowning of a 4-year-old girl in a Plantation lake just days ago, and the death of a 4-year-old boy in a North Lauderdale swimming pool in June.

Broward County continues to record one of the highest child drowning death rates in the country. Experts say the situation is worsening.

"The trend has been increasing, sadly, and we see it rising this year," said Juan Hoyos, who operates David's Swim School. Founded by his grandfather nearly 50 years ago, the school is dedicated to water safety education.

"It reduces drowning by 88 percent, just by learning to swim," Hoyos said.

The state currently offers vouchers providing up to eight 30-minute swimming lessons for children ages 1 to 7, including those with special needs.

Broward County also offers its own local vouchers for free lessons for children ages 0 to 17.

Burley, who enrolled her children in the program, said it helped her daughter learn both to float and swim.

For more resources and data regarding drownings, visit the Centers for Disease Prevention's website.