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Child in critical condition after near-drowning in a Broward swimming pool, fire officials say

By
Ana Maria Soler
Ana Maria Soler is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Ana Maria Soler

/ CBS Miami

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A child is in critical condition after a near-drowning on Saturday evening in Plantation.

According to Plantation Fire, the child was found in a pool located in the 4600 block of West Broward Boulevard.

Units commenced CPR in progress, and transported the child in critical condition to the hospital.

Fire officials note that this is the third incident in their jurisdiction and the fifth overall in South Florida within the last month.  

No additional information has been released, including the child's age and how the child ended up in the pool. 

CBS News Miami has also reached out to Plantation Police for more details. 

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