Strong onshore winds bringing rainy Saturday to South Florida as Hurricane Melissa strengthens in Caribbean

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking Hurricane Melissa as it spins through the Caribbean this weekend.

Melissa intensified Saturday afternoon into a Category 1 hurricane. It will continue to strengthen before making landfall as a Major Category 4 hurricane in Jamaica on Tuesday. The storm will drop two to three feet of rain on the island, creating catastrophic and life-threatening flash flooding and landslides.

Back in South Florida, strong on-shore winds gusting to 20 miles per hour are pushing small rainstorms ashore. The storms will die down by early afternoon, with more scattered rain likely later Saturday evening.

The spotty rains will not impact the Miami Hurricanes' game at Hard Rock Stadium against the Stanford Cardinals.