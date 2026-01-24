Warming trend in South Florida could bring near-record heat on Sunday, few scattered rain showers for Saturday afternoon

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a warming trend across South Florida with the potential for near-record heat on Sunday.

A few scattered rain showers are likely to push through Broward and Miami-Dade Counties on Saturday afternoon, but most of the day will be warm with temperatures reaching the low 80s.

A historic snowstorm is pushing across the southern United States with temperatures dropping below zero due to the wind chill. The storm will drop more than two feet of snow in some cities.

After the storm rolls through, the arctic air will push south into Florida with a big cool-down headed to South Florida starting Tuesday and lasting through next weekend.