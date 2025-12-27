Watch CBS News
Warm and dry weekend across South Florida, with small chance of rain in next 7 days

By
Scott Withers
Scott Withers is part of the NEXT Weather team as the weekend morning meteorologist for CBS News Miami.
The NEXT Weather team is tracking a warm and dry weekend across South Florida.

Bright blue skies and lots of sunshine will push temperatures into the low 80s across both Miami-Dade and Broward Counties.

There's only a small chance of rain in the next seven days and that's on Tuesday.   

A cold front will move through on Wednesday into Thursday, which will push temperatures down 15-20 degrees as we usher in 2026 on New Year's Day. 

