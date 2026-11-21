The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a rainy midday across South Florida. Storms are rolling in from the west and pushing into the metroplex.

The rain showers and a few scattered storms will drop less than a quarter inch of rain on many places still saturated with floodwater from earlier this week. Most of the rain will be across Broward County and northern parts of Miami-Dade County.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

The additional rain and existing saturation will likely cause some street flooding. We are under a level one street flooding threat.

By this evening, we will clear out, and the rain will dry out. We'll see dry conditions on Sunday and Monday before the rain returns on Tuesday and Wednesday. A low-pressure system rolling across the Gulf will bring the next rounds of heavy rain.

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

CBS News Miami

Once it passes, we will dry out for Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

Tailgaters at the Miami Hurricanes game at Hard Rock Stadium will see a few showers, but the rain will clear out before kickoff tonight.

CBS News Miami