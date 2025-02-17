South Florida protesters rally against Trump policies on "No Kings Day"

MIAMI - Protesters gathered in South Florida Monday for "No Kings Day," voicing opposition to policies enacted during Donald Trump's second term and the confirmation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Charles Bernstein, one of the demonstrators, said he is alarmed by the president's cabinet choices and the direction of his administration.

"It seems like his policies are guaranteed to damage this country because of the people he is picking to run his cabinet," Bernstein said.

Among the key issues drawing protesters to the streets was the removal of Temporary Protected Status (TPS) for Venezuelans, a move that could impact more than 300,000 people living in the U.S. Alyssa Baan, a college student, said she worries about how the decision will affect her friends.

"I have tons of friends who are not legal immigrants here," Baan said. "Venezuelans especially, who just got that revoked and are at risk of deportation."

A smaller protest took place nearby in front of Freetown Tower, where demonstrator Stephanie Rupp expressed frustration over the growing political divide.

"I've lost a lot of friends, and my son didn't speak to me for a year," Rupp said.

Despite the tension, she remains committed to activism.

"My mouth is my weapon, and I just keep on protesting. I've been doing this for years," she added.

Protesters issued a list of demands, including investigations into Trump appointees and the overturning of executive orders issued during his presidency.

Meanwhile, in West Palm Beach, counter-demonstrations were held in support of Trump, including a gathering outside Trump International Golf Club.