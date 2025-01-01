Grandfather speaks out after 10-year-old girl killed by stray bullet on New Year's Day

MIAMI - A New Year's celebration ended in heartbreak for a Northwest Miami-Dade family after a 10-year-old girl was killed by a stray bullet early Monday morning.

On Wednesday, her grieving grandfather, Ramon Valdizol, spoke about the tragedy that claimed his granddaughter's life.

"Every time I came over, she was always happy to see me and now I can't bear to enter their home and not be able to see her again," Valdizol said, his voice breaking. "It hurts my soul."

Yanelis Munguia was with her family lighting fireworks outside their apartment at NW 27 Avenue and NW 21 Terrace when she was struck in the head by a bullet around 1:30 a.m., according to Miami-Dade police.

The bullet, fired into the air by an unknown shooter celebrating the start of 2025, ended the young girl's life devastating her family.

Yanelis collapsed immediately. Her parents rushed to her side and found a wound on the back of her head.

In a desperate attempt to save her, the family placed her in a car and began driving to the hospital, calling 911 along the way.

They were met by Hialeah Fire Rescue at Palm Avenue and W 3 Street, who transported the girl to Ryder Trauma Center. She was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

Yanelis Munuguia Munuguia Family

Family member Carlos Gutierrez expressed frustration and sorrow at the senseless act.

"Shooting a gun into the sky has consequences. Who paid? A little girl. What did the girl do? Nothing. What fault did she have? But that's the way things are," he said.

Yanelis had just celebrated her 10th birthday on Dec. 26, less than a week before the tragedy. Now, her family is planning her funeral.

"It is a great loss and it's a disgrace that a 10-year-old girl was killed by this bullet," said a family friend. "You can only imagine how the parents are feeling. A moment of joy turns into a tragedy. The public needs to be aware that you cannot do these things."

Police believe the shooter, who has not been identified, may have been unaware the bullet struck someone. Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward.

"We speak time and time again every new year about the fact that what goes up must come down," said Miami-Dade Detective Andre Martin. "This is a prime example of the dangers of shooting a firearm indiscriminately into the air. We have a 10-year-old girl who lost her life at the beginning of the year."

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.

"If you know anyone who was firing weapons into the air on New Year's Eve, you need to come forward," Martin added. "If you were the person firing into the air, you need to do the right thing. Accidents happen. This may not have been done on purpose, but you need to come forward and talk to detectives."

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.