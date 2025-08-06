South Florida NABJ chapter wins Chapter of the Year at National Convention

South Florida NABJ chapter wins Chapter of the Year

The South Florida chapter of the National Association of Black Journalists was named Chapter of the Year Wednesday night at the NABJ Convention in Cleveland.

The chapter, which represents Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties, was recognized for its commitment to the community — including awarding scholarships and mentoring high school students interested in journalism.

CBS News Miami weekend anchor Chelsea Jones serves as chapter president. Other members include CBS News Miami's Tania Francois, anchor Jim Berry and executive producer Angel Gould.

The honor was awarded during NABJ's 50th anniversary celebration.