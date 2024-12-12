Mom faces charges after fabricating hit-and-run involving daughter, Miami police say

MIAMI - Miami police launched an extensive investigation after a South Florida mom claimed her daughter had been struck by a hit-and-run driver, only to discover later the story was fabricated.

Detectives say 35-year-old Kimberly Lavine initially reported that on November 29, after leaving a Publix supermarket, her 6-year-old daughter was hit by a car while riding a scooter near Northwest 2nd Avenue and 7th Street.

Lavine alleged that the car, a black Chrysler 300 driven by a Black male, fled the scene.

Officer Mike Vega from Miami Police explained, "She went as far as telling detectives it was a black Chrysler 300, so we began an investigation. We were able to obtain video from two locations showing no vehicle was near her when she fell."

Investigators found that Lavine's daughter was not struck by a car. Instead, Lavine reportedly hit a curb with her scooter, fell on top of her daughter, and caused the child to suffer a broken femur.

"The little girl was not wearing a helmet, as required by law for anyone under 16 years old," Vega said.

When officers attempted to arrest Lavine, she allegedly resisted violently, adding to the charges against her.

During a bond court hearing, Judge Mindy Glazer stated, "One charge is child neglect, another is perjury in an official proceeding, and the third is giving false information to law enforcement."

Judge Glazer found probable cause for child neglect and imposed a modified stay-away order, stating, "I will allow you to have contact with your child, but you are prohibited from being physically threatening or violent towards her in any manner. You are also not allowed to ride a bicycle or scooter with her."

When asked if she understood, Lavine responded, "Yes, ma'am."

Officer Vega emphasized the consequences of filing false police reports, saying, "In this case, we don't see why she needed to lie. She could have simply stated she hit the curb, fell, and this happened."

Police confirmed they have surveillance footage from two sources but have not released it.

When reached by CBS News Miami, Lavine declined to comment.