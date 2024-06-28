South Florida mom describes scary situation after car stolen with baby in it

Search on for man police said stole vehicle with baby in it

Search on for man police said stole vehicle with baby in it

Search on for man police said stole vehicle with baby in it

MIAMI - After a man steals a car with a three-year-old girl inside, he leaves the child kid on a sidewalk and drives off. People rush over to help.

"This was a scary situation. That mother, you can only imagine how scary that is,' said Miranda Grossman of the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the child's mom was in an accident on West Commercial Boulevard in Oakland Park and had gotten out to exchange contact information with the other driver.

"This person that stole the vehicle was just a random other person walking by and took advantage of the situation," Grossman said. "When the woman noticed that, she ran to her car she grabbed on to the passenger side of the front of vehicle and yelled to him my child's in the car my baby's in the car but he kept driving."

The call came in just before 830 Wednesday morning.

"Apparently he drove off," said a dispatcher on police blotter audio. "And once he got further eastbound close to Andrews he took the child out underneath the underpass."

Other surveillance video shows the man ditching the car and his shirt, and trying to use the woman's credit card at a Family Dollar store. The footage gives a clearer view of what he looks like. Luckily, police say the mother has been reunited with her daughter.

"Unfortunately this is a reminder to always be aware of your surroundings," Grossman said.

Police say on top of stealing the car, the man could face kidnapping charges for taking the kid. Police are still trying to find this man. If you have any information, call the Broward County Sheriff's Office. You can also submit an anonymous tip to Broward Crime Stoppers.