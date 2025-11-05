Windy Wednesday on deck for South Florida as hazardous beach and boating conditions continue

Wednesday will be windy. The breeze will build out of the east 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. This will lead to a few stray showers, but the chance of rain is low.

It will be a little warmer Wednesday afternoon with highs in the low 80s and clouds.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions continue. The strong onshore flow is leading to a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Thursday. It is not safe to go swimming in the ocean.

A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters along the Atlantic waters through 7 am Wednesday. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Keys waters.

Minor coastal flooding will be possible around high tide times due to the full super moon and king tides. The full super moon, known as the "beaver moon," is the brightest of the year and will reach peak illumination at 8:19 am.

The supermoon leads to higher-than-normal tides, known as king tides, because the moon's closest approach to Earth during a supermoon amplifies the moon's gravitational pull on the oceans.

The next high tide in Ft Lauderdale takes place at 8:14 am and 8:22 pm. The next high tide in Miami takes place at 7:59 am and 8:05 pm. And the next high tide in Key West takes place at 9:50 am and 9:04 pm.

Thursday morning will be mild with low 70s. Highs will remain in the low 80s with the potential for stray showers. The winds will begin to lighten up tomorrow.

The chance of rain will rise on Friday and into the weekend as temperatures warm up. A surge of moisture will lead to passing showers, but the weekend does not look like a washout. Highs will climb to the mid to upper 80s Saturday and Sunday.

The CBS Miami Next Weather Team is tracking the next cold front set to move in early next week. Forecast models indicated chilly air is on the way.

Although Monday will be warm and breezy with highs in the low 80s, temperatures will tumble to the upper 50s by Tuesday morning for Veterans Day. Highs will only be in the upper 70s on Tuesday afternoon.