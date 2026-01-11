Near record warmth expected Sunday as highs climb into the 80s across South Florida

The CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 83 degrees in Miami Sunday. The old record is 84 degrees, set back in 2000. A few showers will be possible ahead of a cold front.

Sunday night lows will fall to the low 60s inland and the mid to upper 60s along the coast.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches and a moderate UV index. A small craft advisory goes into effect Sunday evening for the Atlantic waters, and the National Weather Service said a small craft advisory will likely go into effect Sunday night for the Keys, too.

Monday will be cooler with highs in the mid-70s. The front will stall out across the Florida straits, which will lead to spotty showers through Tuesday. Highs will be closer to average in the upper 70s on Tuesday.

The chance of rain increases by midweek due to more moisture. Scattered showers are likely on Wednesday and Thursday. The breeze builds late week, and highs will warm to the low 80s on Friday ahead of a second cold front.

This front is stronger, and even colder air will move in. Lows will plummet to the upper 40s by Friday morning, and highs will struggle to reach the low 60s.

Still, a chill on Saturday morning with lows in the upper 50s. Highs will be pleasant in the low 70s.