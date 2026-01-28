Arctic front to blast South Florida with coldest temperatures in 15 years

It was another chilly start to the day on Wednesday morning with low temperatures in the 50s and 40s reported across South Florida.

It's been mainly dry, but there's a chance for some showers to develop later.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Wednesday will be cloudy and cool with highs only in the upper 60s. The breeze will begin to lighten up today, and conditions will improve for beachgoers and boaters.

Thursday morning will be chilly with low temperatures in the 50s and upper 40s, but highs will climb to around 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

The chance of rain is low, but stray showers can't be ruled out.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Lows will fall to the upper 50s Friday morning with comfortable highs near 70 degrees.

Later this week, an area of low pressure system will move across the Gulf and into the western Atlantic by late Friday or early Saturday before the pressure drops drastically as it pushes up the Atlantic seaboard and towards the Northeast.

This bomb cyclone will send a very strong cold front across South Florida on Saturday afternoon which will reinforce the already cooler air mass in place.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida on Sunday. CBS News Miami

Saturday will be cooler with highs in the mid to upper 60s with scattered showers possible.

Then the coldest and driest air mass of the season and the coldest air in 15 years will arrive by early Sunday morning.

Get ready to bundle up! As this dry, arctic air moves in, record-breaking cold low temperatures will be possible Sunday morning as temperatures plummet to the 30s in Broward and Miami-Dade counties with many areas near freezing.

When you factor in the northwest winds, it will likely feel like the 20s across Broward and Miami-Dade counties and it will feel like the 30s and 40s even for the Keys.

The forecast ffeels like temperatures in South Florida on Sunday. CBS News Miami

High temperatures will be well below-average in the mid 50s.

The frigid temperatures stick around through Monday morning as lows will drop to the 30s again.

Highs will remain chilly in the mid to upper 50s. Still, a chill Tuesday morning with lows in the 40s and highs stay cool in the mid 60s.