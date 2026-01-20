South Florida to see pleasant, mostly sunny conditions Tuesday with warming trend on the way

It was another chilly morning with temperatures mostly in the mid- to upper 50s across South Florida.

The breeze will build today out of the northeast at 15 to 20 mph, but gusts could reach 25 to 30 mph.

As the winds begin to shift more off the ocean, temperatures will creep up to the low to mid 70s today.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

A pleasant and mostly sunny afternoon ahead but an isolated shower can't be ruled out due to the onshore breeze.

The gusty breeze is leading to hazardous beach and boating conditions.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Jan. 20, 2026. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Thursday evening and it will not be safe to go swimming in the ocean.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters and the Keys through Wednesday evening due to rough conditions and gusty winds.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Jan. 20, 2026. CBS News Miami

Lows will fall to the mid to upper 60s Wednesday morning.

The average low in Miami is 61 degrees.

It will be milder and still breezy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

A few showers will be possible on the breeze.

The warming trend continues late week as lows will be climb to near 70 degrees and highs will rise to the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

The chance of rain will be a little higher with the potential for spotty showers.

Even warmer this weekend with lows in the low 70s and highs in the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.