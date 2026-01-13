More rain, some thunderstorms possible in South Florida before big temperature drop later this week

Rinse and repeat! It's been another wet start to the day as scattered showers move across parts of South Florida.

It's been a mild morning temperature-wise with mostly upper 60s and low 70s.

Moisture associated with a stalled frontal boundary will lead to spotty showers later in the day. Highs will remain near normal in the upper 70s.

Forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters.

Wednesday will be slightly warmer with highs near 80 degrees and the chance of rain will decrease with only a few showers possible.

The humidity tracker in South Florida. CBS News Miami

More moisture will increase the rain chance on Thursday as scattered showers and some storms will be possible ahead of our next cold front.

Highs will be seasonal in the upper 70s on Thursday.

Cold air pushes into South Florida on Friday. CBS News Miami

The big chill arrives Friday morning as arctic air moves in and lows plummet to the mid to upper 40s across Broward and Miami-Dade.

Lows drop to the 50s in the Keys.

When you factor in the wind, it will feel like the low 40s in Broward and Miami-Dade. It will be a cool and breezy day as highs struggle to reach the low 60s.

Forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Still a chill on Saturday morning with lows in the low to mid 50s but highs will be pleasant in the mid 70s.

Sunday morning will be cool with low 60s and highs near average in the upper 70s.

Another blast of cold air moves in by Monday morning for Martin Luther King Jr. Day as lows will fall to the low 50s and the upper 40s. Highs will be comfortable in the low 70s.