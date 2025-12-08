South Florida to see wet, warm start to the workweek due to cold front on the way

It's going to be a wet and warm start to the workweek!

We already had rain roll in overnight and earlier this morning.

Rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and this evening due to a cold front on the way.

We are warm and humid ahead of the front. It is already a mild and muggy morning with low to mid 70s across South Florida.

High temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days.

Highs will rise to the low 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies. The breeze will build today and gusts as high as 20 miles per hour.

There is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters in the Florida Keys.

Low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days.

Tonight lows will tumble to the low to mid 60s inland and the upper 60s closer to the coast. The front will linger across the Florida straits tomorrow and some moisture will lead to spotty showers possible Tuesday. It will not be as warm and feel more like December tomorrow with highs in the upper 70s. Our average high is 79 degrees.

On Wednesday the chance of rain is low, but a few showers can't be ruled out. We'll wake up with cool low to mid 60s and highs will rise to the upper 70s again.

As high pressure remains in control, a quiet weather pattern will persist through the end of the week with cool mornings and pleasant afternoons.

The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days.

We'll enjoy lows in the 60s with seasonable highs in the upper 70s.

Another cold front will likely move in late week to drop our humidity and usher in slightly cooler air for the mornings. Lows will fall to the low 60s and highs will stay in the upper 70s.

This weekend temperatures will increase slightly along with the rain chances but it will not be a washout. A few showers will be possible on Saturday with a forecast high of 80 degrees. On Sunday we have the potential for spotty showers with a high of 79 degrees.