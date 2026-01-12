Watch CBS News
South Florida sees wet, cloudy start to the week before big cooldown pushes in

It was a soggy start across parts of South Florida on Monday morning.

Scattered showers were reported across the area due to a cold front moving through.

Some dense fog was also reducing visibility in spots on Monday morning.

We are enjoying a cooler morning with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 60s. High temperatures on Monday will be pleasant in the mid to upper 70s, but there will be plenty of clouds around.

auto-lows-next-7-days.png
The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Hazardous marine conditions for beachgoers and boaters are also likely as winds increase. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches, and a small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic and Florida Keys waters.

Tuesday morning will be cool with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. 

Highs temperatures will be seasonable in the upper 70s Tuesday with passing showers.

The chance of rain will be highest on Wednesday due to more moisture around.

auto-highs-next-7-days.png
The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

High temperatures will remain near normal in the upper 70s.

Thursday will be warmer and breezy with highs in the low 80s with the potential for spotty showers.

A second cold front will move in later this week, and low temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 40s. 

High temperatures will only be in the low 60s.

This weekend, low temperatures will stay chilly in the 50s, and high temperatures will climb to the mid 70s.

next-wx-7-day.png
The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

