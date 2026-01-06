South Florida to enjoy mostly sunny skies Tuesday after early morning fog

A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Inland Broward County until 9 a.m. Tuesday morning due to patchy dense fog that developed in spots and visibility may drop to a quarter of a mile.

A Dense Fog Advisory on Tuesday, Jan. 6, 2026. CBS News Miami

Nice and cool this morning with mostly low to mid 60s.

Although the chance of rain remains low today, a few showers will be possible. Highs will remain pleasant in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

There is only a low risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.

There are no alerts for boaters over the Atlantic or Keys waters. The wind will remain fairly light about 5 to 10 knots with a light chop on the bays and nearshore.

Patchy dense fog may develop once again overnight into Wednesday morning.

The forecast in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Highs will be slightly warmer tomorrow in the low 80s. Isolated showers will be possible.

Late week mornings will be milder with lows closer to 70 degrees but highs will hold steady in the low 80s through the weekend.

The chance of rain will increase a bit on Saturday and Sunday with spotty showers ahead of the next cold front.

By next week we'll enjoy a slight cool down as our highs will drop to the low to mid 70s on Monday.