Fecal bacteria risk at South Florida beach prompts health warning ahead of busy Memorial Day weekend

It's going to be a hot and humid Memorial Day weekend across South Florida, but bacteria indicating the possibility of fecal pollution found at a popular Miami-Dade beach prompted a warning from officials to stay out of the water.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County released a statement and said the water quality at Crandon Park North in Key Biscayne doesn't meet the recreational water quality criteria for Enterococcus bacteria, which could indicate fecal pollution.

According to the statement, the tests were completed on Thursday and the bacteria level exceeded the level that has been established by state guidelines.

"DOH-Miami-Dade advises against any water-related activities at this location due to an increased risk of illness in swimmers," the statement read.

The advisory will remain in place until the bacterial levels fall below the accepted health level.

What is Enterococcus bacteria?

According to the Florida Department of Health, Enterococci are enteric bacteria that normal inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals.

The presence of enteric bacteria "can be an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from stormwater runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage."

In addition, if they are present in high concentrations in recreational waters and ingested or enter through the skin through a cut or sore, they may cause disease, infections or rashes, according to the department.

Current samples taken at Crandon Park South and Crandon Park North - Key Biscayne are both poor, meaning 70.5 or greater Enterococcus per 100 milliliters of marine water were discovered in the samples.

Check out the current samples by clicking here.