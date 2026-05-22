Memorial Day weekend in South Florida to stay hot, humid with dangerous beach conditions likely

A hot and humid Memorial Day weekend is expected across South Florida with a few showers possible on the breeze.

It was a warm start to your Friday with temperatures mostly in the upper 70s and low 80s to kick off the day.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

High temperatures are expected to climb into the upper 80s later this afternoon, and it will feel like the mid- to upper 90s when you factor in the humidity.

The Memorial Day weekend forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

High temperatures will hold steady near 90 degrees through the weekend, with heat indices in the upper 90s.

The forecast rainfall chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There is a moderate to major risk of heat-related illness this weekend for sensitive groups and for individuals who are not properly cooling and/or hydrating.

It is important for residents in South Florida to drink plenty of water and stay hydrated.

The rip current forecast in South Florida through Memorial Day. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents on Friday and through the Memorial Day weekend along our Atlantic beaches.

The beach forecast in South Florida on Friday, May 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters over the Atlantic waters or the Keys waters on Friday, but there is a moderate chop on the bays with southeast winds of 10 to 15 knots.

The boating forecast in South Florida on Friday, May 22, 2026. CBS News Miami

The east breeze will build as we head into Saturday and Sunday.

Over the weekend the chance of rain will remain around 20% to 30% as the more widespread showers and storms are expected over the interior and the Gulf coast due to an onshore breeze.

Though some passing showers may blow in on the breeze, most of the action will be steered towards the Everglades and the west coast.

We are now 10 days away from the official start of the 2026 Atlantic hurricane season and NOAA released its Hurricane Season Outlook on Thursday. NOAA is predicting a slightly below-average season.