Warm afternoons to continue across South Florida into the weekend

It's been comfortable start this Thursday morning with mostly mid to upper 60s along the coast and low 60s inland.

Some patchy fog has developed across inland areas but now the sun will warm us up in the low 80s.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

A few showers will be possible today as we have an east breeze in place.

There is a low moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

Friday will be milder in the morning with low 70s along the coast and mid to upper 60s inland.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

Highs will rise to the low 80s under mostly sunny skies.

This weekend we stay warm with temperatures remaining above average.

Morning lows will be mild in the low 70s and highs will climb to the low 80s.

Isolated showers will be possible on Saturday.

The rain chances in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

But the chance of rain increases a bit on Sunday with the potential for spotty showers due to our next cold front on the way.

We'll enjoy cooler, less humid and breezy conditions early next week.

Lows will fall to the low 60s by Monday morning. Highs will be pleasant in the low to mid 70s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be seasonable with highs in the upper 70s.