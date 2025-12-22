South Florida kicking off Christmas week with breezy conditions

It's going to be a breezy start to the holiday week.

It is a mild morning with mostly low to mid 70s. Highs will rise to the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

The forecast high temperatures in South Florida through Sunday. CBS News Miami

The chance of rain is low but some isolated showers may sweep in on the breeze. The wind will increase out of the northeast 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts of 25 to 30 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service says these winds could knock down poorly secured holiday decorations.

The beach forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The windy weather will lead to dangerous beach and hazardous boating conditions.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches through Tuesday evening. A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic and Keys waters.

The boating forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

We stay breezy Tuesday with sustained winds out of the east of 15 to 20 miles per hour and gusts up to 25 miles per hour.

Highs will remain near normal in the upper 70s with the potential for a few showers on the breeze.

Wednesday will be breezy but not as blustery as the start of the week with sustained winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida through Monday. CBS News Miami

We stay seasonable with highs in the upper 70s under mostly sunny skies. A mild evening with low 70s in store for Christmas eve "Noche Buena" celebrations.

We'll enjoy a comfortable start with low 70s on Christmas day and highs will be near normal in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

The Christmas Eve and Christmas Day forecast in South Florida. CBS News Miami

The wind will be lighter and pleasant out of the northeast at 10 miles per hour.

Slightly warmer this weekend as highs climb to the low 80s in the afternoons with low rain chances.