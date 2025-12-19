Near-record warmth possible in South Florida Friday before cooler temperatures arrive for Christmas

Near record warmth today with highs in the mid to upper 80s across South Florida.

The CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees for Miami.

The old record in Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2016.

Record heat is possible in South Florida on Friday. CBS News Miami

The average high in Miami is 78 degrees.

The forecast high for Ft. Lauderdale is 85 degrees and the old record is 86 degrees set back in 1961.

We'll enjoy mainly dry conditions with only a few stray showers possible under partly sunny skies.

Forecast high temperatures in South Florida through Thursday. CBS News Miami

The risk of rip currents is low along the Atlantic beaches. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic waters and Key waters.

A cold front will move in later today and it will be cooler by Saturday morning with lows falling to the mid 60s along the coast and low 60s inland.

Highs then rise to the low 80s Saturday and Sunday with plenty of sunshine. The chance of rain is low due to drier air moving in.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida through Friday. CBS News Miami

Early next week highs will be closer to normal and more seasonable in the upper 70s.

The breeze will build and the chance of rain remains low with only a few showers possible every day through the middle of next week.

We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.