Warm and humid in South Florida Thursday ahead of possible record high temperatures Friday

It's going to be warm and humid Thursday with highs in the low 80s.

It's also expected to be breezy with the potential for a few showers as moisture begins to move in across South Florida.

The forecast high temperatures through Wednesday. CBS News Miami

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.

Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters but there are no alerts for boaters in the Keys.

Friday will be even warmer with mild lows in the low 70s and near record highs in the afternoon.

The CBS Miami Next Weather team is forecasting a high of 86 degrees for Miami.

The old record in Miami is 87 degrees set back in 2016. The average high in Miami is 78 degrees.

Forecast low temperatures through Thursday. CBS News Miami

A cold front will move and it will be cooler by Saturday morning with lows falling to the mid 60s.

Highs then rise to the low 80s Saturday and Sunday.

We'll enjoy mainly dry conditions and mostly sunny skies this weekend.

Early next week highs will be closer to normal and more seasonable in the upper 70s.

The breeze will build and the chance of rain remains low with only a few showers possible on Monday.

We'll enjoy plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s through Christmas eve and Christmas day.