South Florida to see mild, breezy conditions Wednesday before warmup arrives later this week

It will be a mild and breezy Wednesday in South Florida.

We are waking up with low 70s along the coast and low 60s inland.

A few stray showers are moving in on the breeze. The winds have shifted out of the east and will be lighter today.

The ocean breeze will moderate our temperatures and highs will be seasonable in the upper 70s today with a mix of sun and clouds.

The high temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

There is still a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches today through Thursday.

Marine conditions have improved for the Atlantic waters as there are no alerts or advisories for boaters.

However, a Small Craft Caution is in effect for boaters over the Keys.

The forecast low temperatures in South Florida over the next seven days. CBS News Miami

We'll be warming up late week ahead of our next cold front. It will be a milder start on Thursday morning with mostly low 70s and upper 60s.

Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon with a southeast breeze 10 to 15 miles per hour and gusts as high as 20 miles per hour. Spotty showers will be possible.

Friday will be the warmest day of the week.

The humidity tracker in South Florida through Tuesday. CBS News Miami

Winds shift out of the west and highs rise to the mid 80s under partly sunny skies with passing showers.

It will be cooler by Saturday morning with lows in the mid 60s and highs will be close to 80 degrees in the afternoon with plenty of sunshine and mainly dry conditions.

Sunday morning will be mild with low 70s and highs will warm to the low 80s.

We'll enjoy mostly sunny skies and mainly dry conditions for the first official day of winter.

The chance of rain stays low early next week with seasonable highs in the upper 70s.