Cloudy, cool conditions expected across South Florida on Tuesday

A cooler, mostly cloudy, breezy Tuesday ahead with scattered showers around.

This morning we are waking up with more comfortable temperatures in the low 70s. Highs today will struggle to reach the mid to upper 70s due to overcast skies and rain at times.

Lingering moisture associated with a stalled frontal boundary to our South will keep us unsettled today with the potential for passing showers and storms this afternoon and evening.

The breeze will build leading to hazardous beach and boating conditions. There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches.

A small craft advisory has been issued for boaters over the Atlantic waters due to northeast winds of 15 to 20 miles per hour and choppy conditions on the bays.

Small craft should exercise caution over the Keys with choppy conditions nearshore.

Wednesday morning will be slightly cooler with lows in the upper 60s.

Highs will rise to around 80 degrees under mostly sunny skies.

The chance of rain is low on Wednesday with only stray showers possible.

A stronger cold front will move in and usher in even cooler air.

It will be a chilly start on Thursday morning with lows falling to mostly mid to upper 50s. The humidity will drop drastically too.

As high pressure dominates our weather pattern late week we'll enjoy cool mornings and pleasant afternoons with highs in the upper 70s on Thursday and Friday.

This weekend we warm up slightly with highs in the low 80s and the chance for spotty showers.