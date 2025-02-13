South Florida medium connects Parkland mom with late son, offering solace in grief

MIAMI - At first glance, Linda Heithaus seems like any other South Florida mom, but she says she has cultivated a gift, the ability to see beyond what most of us can with our own eyes.

A spiritual encounter

"Let me see what else he's gonna do," she says.

As a medium, Heithaus believes she can spiritually connect with the dead. In a session we observed, she says she connected with Joaquin Oliver.

The 17-year-old was one of 17 people killed in the Parkland shooting seven years ago.

"A lot of times he makes his entrance with music," Heithaus says. "Now he's playing a Rolling Stones song."

A message from Joaquin

Heithaus relays these messages in a reading with Joaquin's mother, Patricia Oliver, who is convinced of Heithaus' ability to serve as a link to her late son.

Over the past several years, Oliver and Heithaus have become best friends after the worst of circumstances.

Oliver was introduced to Heithaus through other Parkland families and has leaned on her ever since. Heithaus calls her psychic powers innate, further developed through years of study.

"This is very strong," she says to Oliver, closing her eyes and sitting very still.

"He took your hand and says, 'Thanks for telling my story. No one can tell my story like my parents.'"

Patricia Oliver pauses, taking in the words. "That's true," she says quietly.

Coping with loss

Patricia Oliver and her husband Manny have been relentless in telling their son's story as part of their fight against gun violence. Psychologically, it has been a heavy burden.

But the messages she receives from Heithaus - whether from or about Joaquin - help ease the pain.

"It's perfect, the gift she has," Oliver says.

Why is it good for you?

"Because I need to know about Joaquin. I did not get to finish my role as a mom."

Has she helped bring you peace?

"Oh yes," Oliver replies. "I always tell her I couldn't imagine my world without you in it."

Heithaus says she is grateful she can bring some comfort.

"She does not need any more sadness. She has had enough of that. It's my greatest joy to connect with him for her," Heithaus says.

Science and skepticism

Psychiatrist Dan Bober, who is familiar with Heithaus' connection to Oliver and other Parkland families, says science can neither confirm nor refute the practice of mediumship.

"This phenomenon sits at the intersection of spirituality and personal belief," he says. "Do I know for sure that she communicates with Joaquin? I don't know that."

What would you say to those who might see this as feeding an unhealthy delusion?

"I would say you haven't been through what this woman has gone through, losing a son the way she has.

If this is something that brings her solace, I don't see the harm in this," Bober says.

A bond beyond belief

Both Oliver and Heithaus dismiss the skeptics. While Heithaus typically charges for readings, she has never accepted money from Parkland families.

In Oliver, Heithaus has found a lifelong friend. Through Heithaus, Oliver has found a renewed sense of life.

"It's about time that I learned to laugh again," Oliver says.

"And that you understand there is more to life than mourning Joaquin," Heithaus adds.