South Florida may get some short-lived relief from the humidity

MIAMI - We are looking forward to some nice conditions, at least as far as the humidity and the heat goes. We're finally getting some relief over the weekend just in time for Miami Swim Week.

We cannot rule out isolated showers but it will be more comfortable.

Humidity will be lower as temperatures top off in the 80s with a 20 percent chance, at best, for a stray shower.