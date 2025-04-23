South Florida man posing as bank employee, FBI agent stole from elderly victim, police say

A 24-year-old Coconut Creek man is in jail after allegedly posing as a bank employee to steal tens of thousands of dollars from an elderly victim.

Suspect poses as Wells Fargo employee to target elderly, police say

Over two days, April 15 - 16, the victim received phone calls from Terol Castel Len, who posed as a Wells Fargo bank employee, the police report states.

Pembroke Pines Police Department

Pembroke Pines police said Len claimed the victim's bank account was part of an active criminal investigation being conducted by the FBI and directed them to withdraw a "large amount of money," and deliver that cash to an "FBI agent."

On April 15, the victim withdrew $35,000. On April 16, the victim withdrew $20,000 and met with the "FBI agent," who was later identified as Lyn, to deliver the cash.

According to the police report, during the exchange, Lyn told the victim that the FBI would be in contact in order to retrieve more money.

Victim's son alerts police to potential fraud

On April 16, the victim's son became aware of the situation and called the Pembroke Pines Police Department.

The next day, detectives set up surveillance for a meeting between Lyn and the victim. Lyn ran from the police, but was later taken into custody in Fort Lauderdale and charged with felony larceny on a victim 65 years of age or older, felony fleeing and Eluding, felony fraud, and possession of amphetamine. He remains in custody at BSO Main Jail.

Police believe there may be additional suspects involved and ask residents to monitor the banking activity of elderly family members and loved ones to ensure they do not fall victim to this scam.