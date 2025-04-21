South Florida man met Pope Francis twice, called him a "beacon of hope"

South Florida man who met Pope Francis twice says he was a beacon of hope

South Florida man who met Pope Francis twice says he was a beacon of hope

South Florida man who met Pope Francis twice says he was a beacon of hope

Millions across the globe are mourning the death of Pope Francis, who died Monday at the age of 88.

Francis, known as the "People's Pope," was known for his humility, approachability and strong support of those in need.

Felice Gorordo said he got to experience that twice.

"I first had the chance to meet Pope Francis 10 years ago. It was in Cuba, and it was right after his mass in Havana. My mother, at the time, was battling pancreatic cancer and she was very weak," he said.

Gorordo said at the very end of the mass his mother was extremely tired. He said as he was attending to her, he noticed the pontiff heading into his trailer.

"I was able to gesture to one of the Cardinals that it would mean the world to her, if he would just take a few moments to bless her. Being one of the most compassionate and caring individuals I've ever been privileged to be able to meet, he, of course, took the opportunity to greet her and to exchange some words, and then eventually also bless her," Gorordo said.

So what did his mother think?

"She literally said that she felt like she had been healed. What I think we all hoped was that she had been physically healed, but what I think it really meant was that her soul had been healed. She was almost like floating afterwards and we were able to spend a couple more weeks in Cuba," he said.

Gorordo said it was the first time she had gone back to Cuba in 40 years and was able to reunite with family.

"She was dancing in her hometown's streets," he said.

Gorordo said meeting and being blessed by the pope changed something in his mother.

"It was two months to the day before she passed, but I truly believe that it gave her a deep sense of peace. Yeah, there's no question about that," he said.

Pope Francis is a "beacon of hope"

He said 10 years later, almost to the day, he met Pope Francis for a second time.

"I was back in Rome, back in December, and had a chance to meet with him one-on-one. At the time, I was the U.S. executive director for the World Bank, and we had a chance to be able to talk about the work of the bank to care for the poorest of the poor, which was always his focus. He was one of the most incredible human beings that have ever been blessed to touch this Earth and truly a beacon of hope," Gorordo said.

He said Pope Francis was not just a pope for Catholics, he was a leader and example of what caring and compassion for the least among us should be.

"I'm thinking and reflecting on what he taught us, to care for the least amongst us, to always have compassion, to have empathy and to put ourselves in the shoes of others, to try and live out the Gospel day in and day out in small acts of kindness and of love," Gorordo said.

He added that while Pope Francis will be greatly missed, there was no doubt in his mind that he's "reunited with our Creator and he will continue to care for all of us from above."