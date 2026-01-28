South Florida man offered "Happy Meal" to undercover detective posing as teen, affidavit says

A 38‑year‑old Pembroke Pines man is facing multiple felony charges after police say he tried to meet what he believed was a 14‑year‑old girl – even offering to buy her a "Happy Meal" – during an undercover child‑exploitation sting.

Luis Miguel Manrique, 38, appeared in Miami‑Dade bond court Tuesday after being booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center earlier in the day.

Multiple felony charges filed

Manrique is charged with traveling to meet a minor while using a computer to solicit a child or guardian, three counts of direct promotion of a sexual performance by a child, using a computer to seduce or lure a child, and possession of obscene material depicting a minor.

Detectives say Manrique first contacted an undercover officer on Jan. 21, believing he was speaking with a 14‑year‑old girl.

The affidavit states he repeatedly acknowledged the girl's age, asked about her school and grade level, and continued the conversation even after being told multiple times that she was 14.

Luis Miguel Manrique, 38

Affidavit describes grooming behavior

Investigators say he made grooming‑type comments, including telling the supposed teen he would "take care of her" and comparing her to a daughter.

The affidavit says he displayed controlling behavior, asking whether she talked to boys at school or older men. Detectives say he offered to buy her food, asked personal questions, and requested photos from a bathroom.

Detectives also noted in the affidavit that he suggested he could "wait four years" to marry her when she turned 18.

Plans to meet in person

Police say the messages continued for several days and included plans to meet in person.

The affidavit states Manrique agreed to bring condoms to the encounter and sent a photo showing he had them. Detectives say he arranged to meet the girl at 5 p.m. on Jan. 27 in Miami.

According to the affidavit, investigators identified Manrique through digital leads. Officers monitored him as he drove to the meeting location in his 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz. Tactical Robbery Units and ICAC detectives conducted a felony stop and detained him.

Phone seized, evidence recovered

Police seized his phone, confirmed it was the device used in the conversations, and found condoms in the driver's door pocket.

The affidavit says Manrique was read his rights, agreed to speak with detectives, and signed a consent for a phone search. Investigators say they recovered the messages and images exchanged during the operation.

Bond set, conditions imposed

A public defender was appointed to represent him. The judge found probable cause and set bond at $7,500 each on counts one through four and $2,500 each on counts five and six. A separate warrant case remains on hold for the magistrate.

The court also ordered that Manrique have no unsupervised contact with any children. Court records show he has not yet satisfied the bond.