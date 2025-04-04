Watch CBS News
South Florida man arrested for allegedly threatening Trump on social media, police say

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

South Florida man arrested for allegedly threatening President Trump, police say 00:18

A South Florida man was arrested Friday for allegedly making written threats to kill President Donald Trump, according to the Jupiter Police Department.

On a Facebook post, the law enforcement agency said Glen DeCicco is facing charges following an investigation into statements made on social media targeting the president.

The investigation began when the department was alerted to a concerning Facebook post, police said in a statement.

Detectives said they reviewed DeCicco's online activity and confirmed that he made a written threat against the president, who was in Doral on Thursday attending a LIV Golf event.

The Jupiter Police Department said it worked in coordination with the United States Secret Service throughout the investigation.

Detectives and special agents interviewed DeCicco and he was taken into custody without incident, police said.

No further details about the content of the threat have been released.

