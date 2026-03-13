South Florida leaders react to confirmation that Cuba is in talks with Trump administration: "The Cuban people deserve freedom"

Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel made a rare, televised address on Friday morning and confirmed that the government was in talks with the Trump administration as the energy and humanitarian crisis on the island nation worsens, and now lawmakers in South Florida are speaking out.

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Natalie Milian Orbis released a statement after the announcement was made, saying that "any deal that keeps Cuba communist is unacceptable."

In a statement, Milian Orbis said that this move "highlights the desperation of a regime facing a deepening economic and political crisis."

"Any negotiation that preserves a one-party communist dictatorship while ignoring the core requirements of the LIBERTAD Act is unacceptable," Milian Orbis said in the statement.

She said that credit is due to President Donald Trump for pressuring the Cuban regime to make them feel enough economic and political pain to come to the table.

"Strength, not concessions, is what forces authoritarian regimes to respond," she said.

She went on to say that pressure must lead to real change in the island nation.

"The Cuban people deserve freedom, not another agreement that keeps a communist dictatorship in power," she concluded.

Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel says talks with other nations is not unprecedented

While Diaz-Canel confirmed talks with the U.S., he said that any potential agreement remains in the early stages.

"Cuban officials recently held conversations with officials from the U.S. government to look for solutions to the bilateral differences that exist," Diaz-Canel said during a press conference Friday morning.

He noted that such contacts are not unprecedented and pointed to similar discussions during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

"This is not the first time we've had conversations like this. During the Obama era we had similar talks, and now we are having them again," Diaz-Canel said.

He said that Cuba and the U.S. are still far from reaching any type of formal agreement.