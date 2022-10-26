Regarding swatting, South Florida law enforcement learn more about real, fake calls

NORTH MIAMI BEACH - Numerous swatting calls are still happening across South Florida, it's hard to stop, but police are learning more about how to tell the difference between a real and a fake call and find the people responsible.

Part of the problem is how web-based applications have made it hard to trace a call, that's what happened October 2nd, when North Miami Police investigated a threat of violence at SLAM! Middle School.

"She did use technology during that incident but there are some that are even more complicated, it takes days to figure it out," North Miami Beach Deputy Chief Ervens Ford said.

Investigators determined it was a hoax by a 12-year-old girl. But it's happening at multiple schools and institutions in South Florida. Just this month we've captured large responses at handful including Miami Central and West Broward High Schools.

"It's a shame when that information is false and it's not only dangerous to police officers but the public the fact that we have to travel to that location when we get there, we have to enter that scene, that's not typical of just checking on something," he explained.

Miami Dade Police Lt. Joel Bello told CBS 4 investigators are becoming more aware of attempts to fake a call.

"There's telling signs, the call is overly exaggerated, the nature of the caller is obscured, utilizing a number that is no longer in service that can dial 911, or using voice over IP," Bello said.

That doesn't mean the police scale back immediately. "You want to make sure you respond so you have all your resources," Ford said. Unfortunately, it's hard to prevent these kinds of calls because of technology, making it seemingly easy for a 12-year-old to call in fake threat. "We were all surprised, they're learning things that's unbelievable," he added.

The deputy chief wants companies that make this technology available to be held accountable, while investigators have a general warning; these threats are taken seriously, and anyone alleged to have committed these hoaxes will be prosecuted.