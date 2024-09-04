South Florida, Keys under heat advisory due to "feels like" temps up to 110 degrees

MIAMI - A heat advisory was issued Wednesday for Miami-Dade, Broward and the Keys due to "feels like" temperatures, which factor in the humidity, up to 110 degrees in the afternoon.

Highs will rise to the low 90s under mostly sunny skies. An east breeze will steer storms towards the inland areas and to our west.

The National Weather Service says there is a moderate risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches with a steady onshore flow in place. The rip current risk will likely become high across the Atlantic beaches on Thursday as the onshore flow continues and a north-northeast swell builds in.

There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters but there is a moderate chop and seas are running 2 to 3 feet.

Thursday and Friday the chance of rain will decrease due to drier, Saharan air moving in. With less rain and cloud coverage, it will be hotter with highs soaring to the low 90s. It will feel like the triple digits when you factor in the humidity. A few showers and spotty storms can't be ruled out, but it will be a quieter weather pattern late week as the Saharan dust will suppress any widespread storm development.

This weekend the chance of rain rises a bit with the potential for some passing showers and storms on Saturday and Sunday. It will stay hot and humid with seasonable highs in the low 90s and heat indices in the 100s.

